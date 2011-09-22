Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
Bank of America (BAC.N) is in talks to sell its stake in NPC International NPCI.UL Inc for more than $800 million, Bloomberg reported citing two people with knowledge of the discussions.
Two private-equity firms will jointly bid for NPC, the biggest U.S. Pizza Hut franchisee, and will have to get past arranging debt financing for the deal, Bloomberg reported citing the people.
A spokesperson for BofA declined to comment.
Bank of America has started selling assets as it shores up capital levels to absorb mortgage levels and defend itself against tougher banking industry capital rules.
Chief Executive Brian Moynihan has said the bank can meet the new rules and absorb losses through asset sales and earnings. It is estimated that it might need to raise as much as $50 billion in capital to weather home loan losses.
Earlier today, the bank reached an agreement to sell a commercial real estate loan portfolio worth nearly $1 billion to a group of investors.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.