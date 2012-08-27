Bank of America Corp's (BAC.N) wealth-management unit will host a conference call with Paulson & Co's John Paulson on Tuesday, allowing some of its financial advisers and their clients to question the struggling hedge fund titan, sources at the bank confirmed.

The BofA call comes after Citigroup Inc's (C.N) Citi private bank decided to withdraw $410 million from Paulson's funds last week.

However, the sources said the call was previously scheduled and was not in reaction to the Citi decision to pull money from Paulson funds. They added that the bank has no plans to change the status of its investments in the funds at this time.

The conference call has been arranged for Merrill Lynch advisers, U.S. Trust advisers and some clients, and such calls are regularly held so that advisers can hear directly from the hedge funds, the sources said.

News of Bank of America's call with Paulson was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Paulson and his New York-based hedge fund are closely followed in the $2 trillion hedge fund industry. He rose to prominence after lucrative and successful bets on the sub-prime mortgage crisis and gold, which earned him billions.

But an ill-timed bet on a U.S. economic recovery had disastrous consequences for the once high-flying fund. His Advantage Plus fund ended 2011 down roughly 52 percent, while the unleveraged version of that fund, the Advantage Fund, fell 36 percent.

