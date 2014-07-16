Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
Bank of America Corp has offered $13 billion to settle a probe into mortgage securities sold by the bank, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The bank met U.S. Justice Department representatives on Tuesday, but no progress was made toward a final deal, the paper reported. (on.wsj.com/1rgO8cl)
Bank of America had previously offered about $12 billion to settle the matter, including a portion to help struggling homeowners, while the Justice Department had suggested a $17 billion settlement, sources told Reuters earlier this month.
The bank declined to comment on the report.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.