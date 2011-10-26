HONG KONG Bank of China (Hong Kong) (2388.HK), the Hong Kong retail arm of China's No.4 lender, recorded a 15 percent rise in its net operating income in the third quarter of this year, it said on Wednesday.

Net operating income before impairment clocked in at HK$22.6 billion, up from HK$19.65 billion a year ago, the lender said in a filing with the Hong Kong bourse.

Operating profit before impairment was up 18.6 percent to HK$15.23 billion, the bank added. BOCHK, whose biggest shareholder is Bank of China (3988.HK), reports detailed earnings on a semi-annual basis.

(Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ken Wills)