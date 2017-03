People queue up to make a transaction at an ATM outside a branch of Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

NICOSIA Bank of Cyprus appealed to the island's political leadership on Thursday to broker an immediate deal for funding with the EU to stave off financial ruin.

"It is imperative to move immediately towards brokering a deal with the Eurogroup which would ensure unobstructed liquidity to Cypriot banks to save the Cypriot economy," the island's largest lender said in a statement.

