DUBLIN Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I) will issue new equity worth more than 5 percent of its market value, in a break from stock market norms, as part of efforts to repay 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion) of a state bailout.

The bank faces a March 2014 deadline to refinance preference shares owned by the government before a clause in its 2009 rescue kicks in, increasing the cost of buying them back by 25 percent, or 450 million euros.

A source familiar with the deal said the bank would issue between 500 and 600 million euros of new equity and use the proceeds to redeem some of the preference shares the government bought as part of its 4.8 billion euro bailout of the bank during the financial crisis.

The bank will raise the money to redeem the rest of the preference shares by selling new debt to private investors.

The government will make an overall profit on the transaction, the source said on Tuesday.

A successful redemption of the preference shares would be a big milestone for the bank, the banking sector and for the government ahead of its exit from an 85 billion euro international bailout next month.

It would also be a break from the stock market convention whereby companies typically issue new shares equal to a maximum of 5 percent of the value of their outstanding stock.

Companies are able to issue new stock worth up to 10 percent of their equity if they use a financial structure known as a 'cash box', where the new equity is channeled through a specially created company. Bank of Ireland would then buy the cash box.

The source said the bank would issue the new shares, an amount equal to up to 7.4 percent of its 8.1 billion euro market value, through a placement.

A spokeswoman for Bank of Ireland declined to comment on the placement and said the lender was considering a range of options for dealing with the preference shares.

The decision to issue more new equity than the 5 percent limit will reduce the state's 15 percent ownership stake in the bank, and will reduce the bank's annual interest bill.

The deal is unlikely to happen before the Thanksgiving holiday this week, due to a large amount of U.S. investor interest, and the results of a central bank assessment of Irish banks' balance sheets, due this weekend.

Bank of Ireland became the only domestically owned Irish lender to escape full state control after a group of North American investors led by Wilbur Ross and Prem Watsa bought a 35 percent stake just months after Ireland signed up to an EU/IMF bailout three years ago.

(Reporting by Dublin bureau and Laura Noonan in London; Editing by Erica Billingham)