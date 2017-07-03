European utilities ready for new wave of mergers
MADRID/FRANKFURT Spanish power company Gas Natural has fired the starting gun in what is expected to be the biggest upheaval among European utility companies for a decade.
Bankrate (RATE.N), an online publisher of personal finance content, said on Monday it would be acquired by digital marketing company Red Ventures for $1.24 billion.
Bankrate's shares rose 7 percent to $13.75 in premarket trading, slightly below the offer price of $14 per share.
The deal, expected to close in 2017, has an enterprise value of $1.4 billion. (reut.rs/2sxUJXz)
Charlotte, North Carolina-based Red Ventures' investors include Silver Lake Partners and General Atlantic.
J.P. Morgan is Bankrate's financial adviser and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is the legal adviser.
Bank of America, Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Fifth Third Bancorp, Mitsubishi UFJ and PNC Financial are acting as financial advisers to Red Ventures, and are providing debt financing to the company.
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is Red Ventures' legal adviser.
FRANKFURT Stada's chief executive and its head of finance resigned on Tuesday ahead of an imminent new takeover bid for the German generic drugmaker by buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven.
LISBON Energias de Portugal (EDP) denied on Tuesday the existence of negotiations over a possible merger with Spain's Gas Natural.