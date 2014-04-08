Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
LONDON State-owned ABN AMRO has lost an appeal at a top European court to ease the terms of a ban on acquisitions that was imposed on the Dutch bank as a condition of its 2008 bailout.
The Luxembourg-based General Court of the European Union said on Tuesday the appeal by ABN AMRO against the terms of the ban was being dismissed in its entirety.
ABN AMRO had argued that the ban - which could prevent material acquisitions until 2016 - was "excessively wide."
"We are of course disappointed that the ruling of the court is not in our favor," said a spokesman for the bank, which is hoping to rejoin the stock market next year when the Dutch state is likely to begin selling shares.
"We haven't seen the full verdict yet, so we will study the verdict closer in the coming days ... to see on which grounds the court decided to leave the acquisition ban in place."
(Reporting By Laura Noonan. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.