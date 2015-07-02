Slide in U.S. infrastructure stocks sign of 'Trump trade' weakness
NEW YORK If the swoon this week in financials was one sign of the Trump trade running out of fuel, recent weakness in transportation and infrastructure shares is another.
BRASILIA A probe by Brazil antitrust watchdog Cade on currency market rigging practices since at least 2007 failed to show any signs of the participation of Brazilian banks in the scheme, an official at the agency said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Diane Craft)
NEW YORK If the swoon this week in financials was one sign of the Trump trade running out of fuel, recent weakness in transportation and infrastructure shares is another.
NEW YORK If the U.S. healthcare legislation overhaul is not passed, or is postponed, it will put "a lot of doubt" on the "Trump trades," which include higher U.S. equities and bond yields, DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Jeffrey Gundlach said on Wednesday.