SAO PAULO Brazil's largest private-sector banks stand to win some market share back from their state-run rivals if the latter significantly cut loan disbursements under government instructions, a senior analyst at Fitch Ratings said on Monday.

A sharp focus on expense controls and lending in the least risky segments such as mortgage and payroll loans will allow Itaú Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA), Banco Bradesco SA (BBDC4.SA) and Banco Santander Brasil SA (SANB11.SA) to grow their loan books at a slower pace than in prior years with a limited impact on profitability, said Robert Stoll, Fitch's head of Latin America financial institutions.

In an interview with Trading Brazil, a Thomson Reuters chat room for market participants in Brazil, Stoll said such strategy was "a good one and is sustainable for the private sector banks especially given the uncertain environment."

He added that "the expected pullback from the public sector should help the private-sector banks to regain market share."

Still, it is hard to tell whether the government will make good on promises to significantly and rapidly rein in aggressive lending growth by state-run banks because it could hamper support for the ruling party in the October presidential election, Stoll told the chat room. State bank loan disbursements are losing steam, yet at a slower pace than expected by markets.

"This is the big question: will this truly happen in an election year?," Stoll told the chat room. "They do need to do something meaningful to hold back a potential downgrade. I think as long as they show some progress they can prevent the rating companies from being too harsh."

While government officials recently acknowledged the need to put the brakes on state lenders, the latter are growing their loan books at a pace four times faster than private-sector banks. Ratings company Moody's Investors Service cut the ratings of state banks BNDES and Caixa Econômica Federal last year amid concern over the government's increased use of the banks to revive growth regardless of any fiscal consequences.

State banks, which now account for more than half of all outstanding loans in Brazil, have ventured into riskier credit markets such as consumer, auto and small-sized corporate lending - areas that private-sector lenders are shunning after triggering record defaults.

The good news, Stoll said, is that private-sector banks are "well positioned as they have improved their underwriting and efficiencies and seem to make a decent return despite the slow economy." Growth in Brazil's bank lending is expected around 15 percent this year, around the same pace of 2013.

Asked his opinion about a landmark case at Brazil's Federal Supreme Court that could significantly reduce the capital of the country's biggest banks, Stoll said recent delays on hearings for the case were wise, so as to avoid some potential decision detrimental for the banking system.

Banks could pay up to 341 billion reais ($145 billion) in compensation if the court ultimately rules against them, banking industry group Febraban said.

The case underscores the legal uncertainties that abound in Brazil, where tax and regulatory disputes with the government can mean years of costly litigation for companies. Supreme Court judge Sidnei Beneti said on Wednesday that the court needed more time to analyze claims related to the case.

"My view is the banks followed the law ... so I was glad it was postponed," Stoll said.

