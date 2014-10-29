SAO PAULO Brazil's largest banks posted modest profit gains in the third quarter amid flagging demand for credit and higher defaults, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, with Itaú Unibanco Holding SA outpacing rivals on lower loan-loss provisions and steps to keep margins stable.

Controlled expenses and a rise in fee income helped Itaú (ITUB4.SA) protect earnings against a domestic recession, the poll showed. By disbursing loans only to the most creditworthy borrowers, Itaú contained rising defaults despite weaker labor market dynamics and faster inflation in the country.

Unlike Itaú, Banco Bradesco SA and state-run Banco do Brasil SA scaled up provisions during the quarter, the poll found. Loan book growth forecasts were probably unchanged by the three banks, with the exception of Bradesco, which might have trimmed it, CGD Securities analyst André Rodrigues said.

Earnings season for Brazilian banks begins on Thursday, when Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) releases results before markets open. Itaú is due to report on Nov. 4, and Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA) on Nov. 5.

Share performance will be tied to political risk stemming from the re-election of President Dilma Rousseff rather than earnings, analysts said. Bradesco, Banco do Brasil and Itaú are up a combined 12 percent this year, but election-related risk pared back some of the gains significantly.

"With loan growth still slowing, attention will be focused on margins and asset quality," said Carlos Macedo, a Goldman Sachs analyst. "On the positive side, we like Itaú as we see less contraction in net interest margins and better efficiency" than rivals.

Analysts look for Itaú's recurring net income, excluding one-time items, to hit a record 5.029 billion reais ($1.99 billion) in the poll, with return on equity at 23 percent, the survey's highest.

While Itaú has regained loan pricing power ahead of rivals, room for a further expansion of spreads - the difference between a bank's lending and deposit rates - is diminishing, analysts said.

Bradesco, whose profit rose 1.2 percent in the quarter, should take a charge of 356 million reais to write down a 3.9 percent stake it had in failed Portuguese lender Banco Espírito Santo SA, the poll found.

Banco do Brasil had the lowest 90-day default ratio in the poll, at 2 percent, as disbursements continued to outpace those of rivals, the poll showed. The bank's loan book probably rose 3 percent on a quarterly basis, up from Itaú's and Bradesco's 2.4 percent average, the poll found.

The banks kept growing their mortgages and payroll loans to mitigate credit risk and stepped up sales of financial services like insurance and card products tied to checking and savings accounts, the poll found.

(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)