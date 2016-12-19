Wall St. edges higher as earnings kick into high gear
Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, led by technology and materials stocks, as the corporate earnings season kicked into high gear.
SAO PAULO Brazilians bounced checks at the second-highest level ever for the month of November, as rising borrowing costs, high unemployment and a deep recession made it harder to meet financial obligations, credit research firm Serasa Experian said on Monday.
The rate of bounced checks in Latin America's largest economy rose to 2.46 percent of cleared checks in November, the second highest rate for that month since Serasa began collecting the data in 1991.
The rate of bounced checks for the first 11 months of 2016 was 2.37 percent, the highest ever for the period.
Brazil's economy shrank last year and is expected to do so again this year, which would be the first back-to-back annual contractions in the country since the 1930s. Brazilian interest rates are among the world's highest.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Paul Simao)
Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, led by technology and materials stocks, as the corporate earnings season kicked into high gear.
WASHINGTON U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, which could have limited choice for buyers.
WASHINGTON The U.S. budget deficit is expected to dip in fiscal year 2017 but expand later in the decade, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said in a report on Tuesday that showed President Donald Trump inheriting a tricky long-term deficit picture.