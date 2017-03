WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Reserve extended the period during which the industry can comment on a proposal for extra capital surcharges for the biggest banks, whose demise would jeopardize the safety of the financial system.

The comment period was extended to April 3 from March 2, the Fed said. The rules were first proposed in December, affecting the largest banks such as Citigroup (C.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N). [ID:nL1N0TT1Y2]

(Reporting by Douwe Miedema)