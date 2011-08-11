NEW YORK, Aug 11 (IFR) - The cost of insuring U.S. bank debt against potential default rose sharply on Thursday and cash bonds tumbled, swept up in the mayhem assailing European banks on fears about their debt problems.

Credit default swaps insuring French bank debt widened to new record levels, a sign people are worried about the health of those banks and rising funding costs, before pulling back a bit as European markets closed.

Societe Generale's (SOGN.PA) CDS costs were last up 8 basis points on the day to 342 basis points, after earlier trading as high as 383 basis points, Markit data show.

That means it would cost 342,000 euros per year for five years to insure 10 million euros in debt. This cost has more than doubled in the past two weeks, coming under heavy pressure on Wednesday and Thursday, even after its chief executive strenuously denied rumors of problems at the bank. .

BNP Paribas' (BNPP.PA) CDS costs were little changed on the day at 236 basis points, after earlier rising to 256 basis points, and are up from 110 basis points in early July. Credit Agricole's (CAGR.PA) swap costs last traded at 271 bps, up from 130 basis points in early July, Markit data show.

In the U.S,. Bank of America (BAC.N) CDS widened a full 45 basis points to 348 basis points, extending losses suffered this week as equity investors pummeled the bank's shares.

Bank of America shares have fallen almost 30 percent since Monday on growing concerns about troubled mortgage assets.

Citigroup (C.N) CDS widened 24 basis points to about 216 basis points, Goldman Sachs (GS.N) widened by 35 basis points to about 228 basis points and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) widened by 36 basis points to about 289 basis points.

The credit indexes were volatile with the main investment grade index wider by 7 basis points to 120 basis point and the main high yield index down 1 point to 92.75.

Even the highest quality bonds were weaker on Thursday with the Wal-Mart (WMT.N) 5.625 percent bond due 2041 trading 12 basis pints wider to 121 and the General Electric (GE.N) 4.625 percent bonds due 2021 out 7 basis points to 202.

