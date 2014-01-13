U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen testifies during a Senate Banking Committee confirmation hearing on her nomination to be the next chairman of the Federal Reserve, on Capitol Hill in Washington November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve is set to take its first formal step toward limiting major Wall Street banks' role in physical commodities markets this week and issue a notice to seek public comment on the topic, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The Fed will publish a so-called "advance notice of proposed rulemaking" on Tuesday, laying out the issues it is considering, one day before a second Senate banking committee hearing on the matter, the sources said.

It is not clear what measures the Fed may propose. The public is expected to have a set period of time -- typically 60 to 90 days -- in which to submit comment letters.

Over the past year, lawmakers have pressed the Fed to examine whether Wall Street's biggest banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N), should be allowed to own assets such as metals warehouses and oil tankers, and to trade physical commodities alongside commodity derivatives.

At a Senate hearing in July, witnesses testified that the activities pose a risk to the financial system in the event of a catastrophic accident. Metals consumers complained that banks' ownership of physical storage assets enabled them to inflate prices for commodities such as aluminum.

(Reporting by Anna Louie Sussman in New York and Emily Stephenson in Washington, D.C.)