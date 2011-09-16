Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange near the Goldman Sachs stall July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Commodity trading revenues at U.S. bank holding companies in the second quarter was half its first-quarter level, sliding from a record high as oil, metals and grains markets cratered, a government report showed on Friday.

"Commodity and other" revenues at bank holding companies including Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) as well as commercial banks, fell 48 percent to $1.4 billion, the lowest since the third quarter of 2010, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) said in its quarterly report.

The OCC figures -- the only official data that provide an aggregated overview of banks' trading performance by market type -- confirmed the decline many banks hinted at in their second quarter earnings reports.

The sharp decline came from a first quarter in which commodities revenue was the biggest amount logged by the OCC since it began breaking out the data in early 2009. Commodities revenue in the latest quarter was still nearly triple its level in the second quarter of 2010, a low ebb at $528 million.

Goldman and Morgan Stanley, the world's top commodity traders, said revenues slumped from the previous quarter after dramatic swings in prices. JP Morgan (JPM.N), which now rivals those banks in size, was reported to have had a better quarter, while smaller competitors like Citi (C.N) made no reference to commodities.

Goldman and Morgan Stanley also showed a relatively light appetite for commodities risk in the second quarter. Goldman's value-at-risk in commodities jumped 61 percent in the first quarter but grew just 5 percent in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley's VaR fell almost 10 percent after a previous rise of 27 percent.

The OCC, an arm of the U.S. Treasury that supervises all national banks, provides detailed trading revenues for the top five commercial banks in the United States. Its report is the only public gauge of the earnings of commodity trading operations among the big bank holding firms, which don't otherwise report a detailed breakdown by type of asset.

Still, what the OCC breaks down for commodities is considered imperfect due to the inclusion of revenue from other categories such as credit or housing-related securities.

The slide in commodities revenue was much sharper than the 18 percent decline in overall trading revenues tracked by the OCC, suggesting the sector, which once drove earnings growth, was now a drag.

Along with commodities, all other revenue components of bank holding companies tracked by the OCC -- except foreign exchange -- showed lower receipts in the second quarter versus the first. But the deficit was not as much as some had feared.

"While the decline was expected, it was more muted than in prior years, indicating relatively strong results," Martin Pfinsgraff, Deputy Comptroller for Credit and Market Risk, said in the OCC's quarterly derivatives report.

Investors betting on a continued surge in commodity prices from the first quarter have been wrong. Silver fell 18 percent from an April record of nearly $50 per ounce; U.S. crude oil tumbled, widening its discount to London's Brent; and Chicago grains inverted from August peaks.

While volatility is not new to commodity investors, daily swings up to $90 in markets such as gold have been extreme.

With two weeks to go to the end of the third quarter, the 19-commodity Reuters-Jefferies index .CRB is showing a decline of 2.2 percent, extending the 6 percent drop from the second quarter.

The CRB had rallied in three previous quarters, culminating in 2-1/2-year peaks in Brent, record highs in Chicago corn and multiyear peaks in New York arabica coffee.

(Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by David Gregorio)