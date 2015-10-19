Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) commodity market trading risk measure, known as Value-at-Risk (VaR), rose in the three months through September, the bank said on Monday, the third Wall Street bank to report earnings.

The bank's VaR indicator was $17 million, up $1 million from the prior quarter and $2 million from the same period a year earlier. Morgan Stanley's earnings from fixed-income and commodities fell sharply to $918 million in the third quarter, down 19 percent from a year ago, as the bank's quarterly profit dropped 42 percent.

The results come after a slump in China's stock market and worries over sluggish growth in the world's second-biggest economy triggered a fresh rout across the industrial material sector.

The VaR is often a key risk-reward indicator that can measure the commodities exposure of Wall Street banks, as they typically group commodities revenue under the fixed income category and do not break out the sector.

