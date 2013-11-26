By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 26 Net income for U.S. banks
declined 3.9 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, a top
federal banking regulator said on Tuesday, weighed down by
litigation costs and a sharp drop in mortgage demand.
A $4 billion increase in litigation expenses at one
institution was the main cause for the drop, the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp said. The agency did not name the bank.
"Had it not been for that, the upward trend in earnings
would have continued," FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg said in
notes prepared for a news conference.
Total net profit at FDIC-insured banks was $36 billion in
the quarter, $1.5 billion less than a year ago, constituting the
first year-on-year decline in industry profits since the second
quarter of 2009.
It was also off from a downwardly revised $38.1 billion
total three months earlier, the FDIC said in a quarterly data
report.
Rising interest rates lowered the value of fixed income
assets and sapped demand for refinancing mortgages. Net interest
margins benefited from the rise, but were still lower than in
the third quarter of 2012.
Lower loan-loss provisions were a significant positive
contribution as banks set aside $5.8 billion, the smallest
reported by the industry since the third quarter of 1999.
Long-term positive trends also continued, Gruenberg said, as
fewer institutions reported quarterly losses, credit quality
continued to improve, lending grew at a modest pace, and fewer
banks failed.
Equity capital increased by $13.9 billion, or almost 1
percent, after declining in the previous quarter, with retained
earnings adding $13.1 billion to the rise. Dividends rose far
stronger at a rate of 11.9 percent, however.
Six banks failed in the quarter, while 43 were absorbed in
mergers and one new institution was added. The total number of
banks whose deposits are guaranteed by the FDIC stands at 6,891,
the agency said.