Wall Street edges lower after Fed raises rates
NEW YORK U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months and weaker oil prices weighed on the energy sector.
BERLIN Some European banks' problems with bad loans are not signs of a new financial crisis but are rather remnants of the crisis of 2008, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday.
Commenting on deregulation of the financial sector in the United States, Dombrovskis said it would be good if the current global financial architecture was preserved.
"It must be pointed out that our financial markets are closely interlinked," he said at a banking conference.
If U.S. regulation diverged from the global system, it would put Europe under pressure to act.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Commerce Department has finalized details of a sugar trade deal with Mexico and will make a formal announcement later on Wednesday, sources familiar with the agreement said.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks fell in volatile trading while the dollar pared losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest rate hike and announced it would begin cutting its huge holdings of bonds this year.