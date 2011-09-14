(From www.ifre.com)

By Gareth Gore

LONDON, Sept 14 (IFR) - US banks have become the unlikely saviours of their ailing European counterparts, signing private agreements to lend them billions of dollars in recent weeks after an exodus of nervous money market funds left many without ready access to short-term funding.

Agreements worth tens of billions of dollars have been signed in the last month alone, according to bankers directly involved, who added that senior management of firms on both sides of the transactions have been closely involved with hammering out deals.

French lenders are among those using such facilities, say bankers, although deals have also been struck with UK and other European firms. Loans have been made as repo agreements, with banks posting assets such as corporate loans and mortgage portfolios as collateral.

"We were able to use some of our assets to get long-term repos," said one board member at a French bank. "It was a move we made to monetise some of the assets we had on the balance sheet which were good, quality assets, and also to mitigate the withdrawal of money market funds."

Such deals, struck behind closed doors, show how European banks have been forced to look elsewhere for funding in recent weeks following the partial closure of many traditional sources such as US dollar money markets and unsecured bonds.

US banks are exploiting the inability of European banks to fund themselves in dollars, charging much higher rates than normal - sometimes double that paid to money markets. But they argue they are simply taking "conservative" steps to protect themselves. Assets posted are subject to dramatic haircuts, meaning European banks can only generate cash equivalent to part of their full value.

"Repo markets have always been a source of funding, but the question has always been about whether the price points work for both parties," said one US banker involved in such deals. "As the [money market] investor base started to shy away from some names, the foreign banks became more interested in getting deals done."

Paris-based Societe Generale said that it had struck US dollar repo deals equivalent to ?6bn against a portfolio of commercial mortgage-backed securities and collateralised loans with maturities longer than six months. US bankers say other banks have struck similar deals in recent weeks to generate cash.

SHORT-TERM US FUNDS DROP

One source at BNP Paribas with knowledge of the situation said the bank was using US dollar repo markets for fixed income activity, but "not more than usual", though the bank acknowledged that its use of short-term US money market funds dropped by ?10bn to ?36bn since the end of July.

"Doing repo means you don't have to sell and don't have to take the loss on many of these assets upfront," said another banker at a US bank, who has signed off on such deals in recent weeks. "You can do it privately, so nobody needs to know, and spread losses over the lifetime of the assets."

Repo desks are the financial market equivalent of pawnshops, allowing clients to generate cash for assets sitting on their balance sheets. Given that loans are secured against collateral, they are seen by lenders as less risky than other forms of lending, either private or through bond issues.

According to bankers at the US firms involved, which include at least three of the five biggest US banks, the liquidity squeeze for European banks has come at a time when US firms are flush with cash.

Investors have been flooding US lenders with cash in recent months, prompting some to charge clients for deposit taking, and repo lending is seen as a sensible - and profitable - way to use that cash. One banker said bosses had increased available funds for repo lending in recent weeks.

"You have extra liquidity [in the US] because of what central banks have been doing and that's coupled with a dearth of funding for banks," said the second banker. "Bank deposits are at high levels and getting higher."

The fact that US banks are willing to increase their exposure to European firms - even if they insist on significant haircuts and conservative interest rates - demonstrates that they are happy dealing with such counterparties, at least for the moment.

Funding in euros is less of a problem, say senior officials at European firms, because they can repo much of their balance sheet with the European Central Bank. The squeeze in dollar funding that came to a head in August in likely to lead many to decrease their asset base in that currency.

The ECB confirmed on Wednesday that two banks tapped its emergency US dollar facilities, the second time it has happened in the last month. Some $575 million was borrowed by the two banks at a rate of 1.1 percent, which is well above the price normally paid in the open market.

"With scarcer money coming from US dollar money market funds we need to diversify - which we have done - in terms of funding and to reduce certain activity," added the French banker. "That's what we are already implementing and in our view it's something we can manage, we can absorb."

(This story is from the International Financing Review, www.ifre.com, a Thomson Reuters publication)