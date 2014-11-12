LONDON U.S. regulator the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) fined five banks more than $1.4 billion (879.01 million pound) for the attempted manipulation of foreign exchange rates.

The CFTC said it had imposed penalties of $310 million on both Citibank and JPMorgan, $290 million each on Royal Bank of Scotland and UBS and $275 million on HSBC.

Britain's regulator fined the same five banks $1.7 billion in penalties on Wednesday.

The CFTC said its penalties were for "attempted manipulation of, and for aiding and abetting other banks’ attempts to manipulate global foreign exchange benchmark rates to benefit the positions of certain traders."

