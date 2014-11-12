Airbnb has no plans for IPO yet: CEO Chesky
NEW YORK Airbnb, the leading online marketplace for short-term lodging, has no specific plans yet to go public, its chief executive officer Brian Chesky said on Monday.
LONDON Wall Street bank JPMorgan, fined $662 million by UK and US regulators for failings in foreign exchange, said on Wednesday that it had made significant improvements to systems and controls.
The bank called trader conduct described in its settlements with Britain's Financial Conduct Authority and the U.S. Commodity Futures Traders Commission "unacceptable" and said more would be done to reinforce high standards.
"Further training and enhancements are ongoing and will remain a priority," it said in a statement.
The FCA and CFTC fined five banks a total of $3.1 billion in after a year-long global probe into the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison. Editing by Kirstin Ridley)
NEW YORK Oil prices were steady to soft after touching three-month lows on Monday, testing a slide that began last week when the market became less optimistic that OPEC's efforts to restrict output would reduce a global oil glut amid swelling U.S. supplies.
WASHINGTONU.S. household wealth has hit record levels. U.S. stock prices recently hit all-time highs. Inflation is nearing the Federal Reserve's 2.0 percent goal, and the world economy including the once-sick eurozone has skirted the risk of a deep new downturn.