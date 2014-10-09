Oil prices hit 3-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
MILAN The Bank of Italy said on Thursday bad loans in the country rose 20 percent year-on-year in August reaching a new record high as the third-largest economy in the euro zone struggles to recover from recession.
The loans that are least likely to be repaid were worth 173.9 billion euros ($222 billion) in August, the highest level since the start of the current statistical series in 1998, central bank data showed.
In July, non-performing loans rose 20.5 percent to 172.4 billion euros.
At the same time, lending to companies and families continued to contract, with loans to households down 0.8 percent in August after falling 0.7 percent a month earlier.
Credit to non-financial companies fell 3.8 percent after a contraction of 3.9 percent in July.
TOKYO The euro firmed to one-month highs against the dollar in Asian trading on Monday, after some European Central Bank policymakers raised the possibility of hiking interest rates before bond purchases end.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy steady on Thursday and stress that inflation is nowhere near levels that justify talk of withdrawing massive stimulus, as weak consumer spending casts a cloud over an otherwise healthy pick-up in the economy.