Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday proposed a rule to make changes to its annual exam of the financial health of the banks it oversees, the so-called stress tests.
Banks that are subject to the supplementary leverage ratio - a hard cap on how much they can borrow - would need to incorporate the ratio into their 2017 stress tests.
The Fed also proposed that banks would continue to use standard models to measure risk on their books and would not be allowed to use models they have developed themselves, a practice that is known as the "advanced approach."
If adopted, the rules would take effect for next year's exam, in which banks are run through a model simulation of a severe economic shock to see if they are resilient enough.
WASHINGTON The Trump administration and the Japanese government are in discussions to ensure that the bankruptcy of Toshiba Corp's U.S. unit Westinghouse Electric Co does not lead to U.S. technology secrets and infrastructure falling into Chinese hands, a U.S. official said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON New applications for U.S. unemployment benefits recorded their biggest drop in nearly two years last week, pointing to a further tightening in the labor market.