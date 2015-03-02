WASHINGTON Regulators shouldn't weaken a rule that limits banks' borrowing, a senior U.S. bank supervisor said on Monday, indicating a possible split with the derivatives watchdog over the issue.

Tom Hoenig, second-in-command at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC), said he disagreed with the head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission who has expressed concerns about the so-called leverage ratio.

"Frankly I don't agree with him. I think he's wrong," Hoenig told reporters on the sidelines of a banking conference.

The leverage ratio requires banks to hold a fixed percentage of their total assets in equity capital, a measure designed to prevent costly taxpayer bail-outs such as those during the 2007-09 credit crisis.

Margin - securities held by banks on behalf of their clients to post as collateral in derivative trades - also counts towards the leverage ratio, making such trades more expensive, CFTC Chairman Tim Massad said last month.

Massad has said that raises concerns because it could make clients shy away from trades done through clearing houses, which stand between buyers and sellers, even as regulators seek to promote such trades.

Massad has said the margin is held in legally segregated accounts, so banks cannot touch it. But Hoenig said there were cases where banks could still invest the cash, and run risk.

"If they're going to take and reinvest it, it's no different than my cash when I deposit with them so I would expect them to hold capital," Hoenig said.

Hoenig was airing his personal opinion, not that of the agency, which oversees banks and is responsible for bailing them out if they land in trouble during a crisis.

The Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the FDIC adopted a version of the leverage ratio that was stricter than the global standard last year.

The agencies are now speaking with the CFTC. Comptroller of the Currency Tom Curry told journalists at the event the talks were "very preliminary," but that they would continue.

The leverage ratio applies to the largest banks such as JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, which are also big dealers of futures and swaps.

