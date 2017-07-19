FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 hours ago
REFILE-FACTBOX-Big U.S. banks fail to impress, Morgan Stanley stands out
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Economy
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Science
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
Health
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
#Banking and Financial News
July 19, 2017 / 5:17 PM / 19 hours ago

REFILE-FACTBOX-Big U.S. banks fail to impress, Morgan Stanley stands out

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Corrects to fix date in dateline)

July 19 (Reuters) - Most big U.S. banks reported better-than-expected quarterly profits but failed to enthuse investors who were looking for better results and a sunnier outlook.

However, Morgan Stanley, which wrapped up big bank earnings on Wednesday, managed to pull a rare feat in producing more trading gains than rival Goldman Sachs.

While trading and mortgage lending remained weak, the banks started to see some long-awaited benefits of higher interest rates.

A snapshot of the earnings of the banks that reported:

JPMorgan Chase & Co

* Earnings (beat) - EPS $1.71 vs est. $1.58

* Revenue (beat) - $26.41 bln vs est $24.96 bln

* Story - reut.rs/2tR3ISH

* Helped by: - Lower provisions for credit losses, down 13.3 pct to $1.22 bln - Loan growth; average core loan book grew 8 pct vs year earlier

* Hurt by: - Slump in mortgage banking income, down 26 pct - Jump in expenses, up 6.4 pct - Markets revenue falls 14 percent, led by 19 pct decrease in fixed-income markets revenue

* Forecast: - Smaller FY net interest income, +$4 bln vs +$4.5 bln forecast previously - FY 2017 average core loan growth to be about 8 pct vs 10 pct estimated earlier - Expects credit card loss rates to go up as company makes more loans

* Comment: - Interest rate movements "a tale of two cities," in which Wall Street businesses change quickly, but Main Street customers are not yet demanding more money for their deposits - Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake Bank of America Corp:

• Earnings (beat) - EPS 46 cents vs est. 43 cents

• Revenue (beat) - $22.83 bln vs est. $21.78 bln

• Story - reut.rs/2tbjKUE

• Helped by:

- Rise in net interest income, up 8.6 pct to $10.99 bln

- Jump in profit from consumer banking business; up 21.4 pct at $2.03 bln

- Higher efficiency ratio, up at 59.51 from 62.73 y-o-y

• Hurt by:

- 9 pct fall in trading revenue, mainly due to a 13.8 pct drop in FICC revenue

• Forecast:

- Expect 3Q17 markets results to face tough comparison with exceptionally strong 3Q16 - CFO

- Expects higher net interest income in Q3 vs Q2, as long as 'forward yield curve is realized and we see some loan and deposit growth' - CFO

- Will hire 200 bankers in global banking unit by end of 2018 - CEO

- Still very confident about hitting $53 bln expense target for FY2018 - CFO

• Comment:

- "Not interested in acquisitions to deploy excess capital: We just don't need the distraction" - Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan

Wells Fargo & Co:

* Earnings (beat) - EPS $1.07 vs est. $1.01

* Revenue (missed) - $22.16 bln vs est. $22.47 bln

* Story - reut.rs/2tRfooM

* Helped by:- Steep drop in provisions for credit losses, nearly halves to $555 million - Rise in net interest income, up 6.4 percent

* Hurt by:- Slump in mortgage banking income, down 18.8 percent- Higher expenses, up about 5 percent

* Forecast:- Expects litigation costs to rise by up to $1.3 billion at higher end of range - CFO- Auto loans to continue to decline in 2nd half - CFO- Mortgage income likely to be 'volatile' ahead due to more competition - CFO

* Comments:- "EPS looks a tad light as a lower-than-expected loan loss provision and tax rate was used to help offset weaker-than-expected fee income" - Jason Goldberg, Managing Director from Barclays Citigroup:

* Earnings (beat) - EPS $1.28 vs est. $1.21

* Revenue (beat) - $17.90 bln vs est. $17.37 bln

* Story - reut.rs/2tQVfPr

* Helped by:- Drop in trading revenue smaller than lender's forecast, 7 percent vs 12 percent decline projected by company- Growth in loans, up 2 percent

* Hurt by:- Rise in operating expense, up 1.3 percent- Declines in fixed income and equity trading revenues; fixed-income slips 6 percent, equity falls 11 percent

* Forecast:- We feel very good about meeting targets for return on equity - CEO Mike Corbat

* Comments:- "We are still hopeful that we will get some solid changes to boost economy" - Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach

Goldman Sachs Group Inc:

• Earnings (beat) - EPS $3.95 vs est. $3.39

• Revenue (beat) - $7.90 bln vs est. $7.52 bln

• Story - reut.rs/2vxLrbl

• Helped by:

- Dip in operating expenses, down about 2 pct at $5.4 bln

• Hurt by:

- Slump in bond trading revenue, down 40 pct

- Drop in investment banking revenue, falls 3.2 pct

• Forecast:

- To improve bond trading broadly, Goldman is looking for ways to do more business with existing clients - CFO Marty Chavez

• Comment:

- "Commodities is a story of challenges on all fronts, it was lower client activity and difficult market making environment" - CFO

Morgan Stanley:

• Earnings (beat) - EPS 87 cents vs est. 76 cents

• Revenue (beat) - $9.50 bln vs est. $9.09 bln

• Story - reut.rs/2uzslEO

• Helped by:

- Higher underwriting gains drive investment banking revenue

- Wealth management revenue up 9 pct at $4.2 bln

• Hurt by:

- Bond trading falls 4 pct to $1.3 bln

• Forecast:

- We are on track to complete project Streamline - CFO Jon Pruzan

- Uncertainty over taxes, regulatory reform likely to weigh on M&A activity - CFO

• Comment:

- "This quarter's results reaffirm that our strategy is working...this quarter represented an important test of our model" - CFO

Breakingviews:

BofA's progress fails to achieve escape velocity

Goldman's compass points in wrong direction

Morgan Stanley gives Goldman a lesson in diversity

Citi, JPMorgan and Wells show reliance on D.C.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena, Nikhil Subba and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

