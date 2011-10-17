NEW YORK Citigroup Inc posted a rise in third quarter profits, as did Wells Fargo & Co.

Citigroup's third quarter profit was $3.77 billion, or $1.23 a share, compared with $2.17 billion, or 72 cents a share, in the same quarter last year.

Wells Fargo, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank, said net income for common shareholders was $3.84 billion, or 72 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $3.15 billion, or 60 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier.

Below are comments from analysts about the results:

CHANNING S. SMITH, CO-MANAGER OF THE CAPITAL ADVISORS GROWTH FUND, WHICH OWNS CITI AND WELLS FARGO SHARES:

On Citigroup:

"The initial reaction Is that the earning and numbers look very solid."

"Right now for us it's just kind of a relief. We know that the underlying business models of these companies are strong the underlying businesses are performing well despite headwinds."

On Wells Fargo:

"Wells Fargo missed by a penny so that's a little disappointing. One reason we're a big fan of Wells Fargo is there's less volatility in the earnings. This number is a slight disappointment especially when you look at what Citi has done to beat on earnings and revenues."

On big banks in general:

"The money center banks are an interesting investment these days. It's just extremely cheap on a price to book, price to tangible, price to earnings or discounted cash flows, the valuations are extremely attractive. The underlying business is performing extremely well, their capital bases are very strong. The biggest concern we have at Capital Advisors Growth Fund is disorderly unwind in the Euro zone and the market's reaction to it."

(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra ;Compiled by Dan Wilchins in New York)