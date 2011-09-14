Mikhail Alexeyev, chief executive of the Russia branch of the Italian bank UniCredit, answers a journalist's questions during the Reuters Russia Investment Summit in Moscow September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

MOSCOW Global market volatility that has wiped $200 billion off the value of Russian stocks creates an opportunity for private sector banks to boost margins as dominant state lenders are forced to raise lending rates, the head of a major foreign bank told Reuters.

"Maybe it's a sin to say it, but it may not be such a bad thing if the turmoil continues and rates normalize. Because now we see total dumping," said Mikhail Alexeyev, CEO of UniCredit Russia, referring to the low rates that have been on offer from state banks.

The global downturn of 2008-09 and aggressive action to shore up confidence by the authorities by making funding freely available has left the Russian banking system awash with liquidity.

State-controlled banks, led by Sberbank SBER03.MM and VTB, (VTBR.MM) have led a race to the bottom on lending rates as they seek to put cash to work, squeezing western players like Barclays (BARC.L) and HSBC (HSBA.L).

According to the central bank, the average interest rate for short-term rouble loans stood at 7.9 percent in July, down from 10.8 percent last year and the lowest since the regulator started gathering data in 1995.

"The rates at which state banks are issuing loans are just killing a whole layer of other organizations... For the total banking system the loan book is growing, but the bulk is coming from state banks," Alexeyev told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit.

Russian non-state lenders have an average net interest margin of between 4 and 5 percent versus over 6 percent that of Sberbank SBER03.MM, Russia's biggest bank, which enjoys an advantage on the funding side thanks to its sovereign backing.

UniCredit ranks as Russia's eighth biggest lender by assets and is the largest foreign bank operating in the country. Its Italian parent UniCredit (CRDI.MI) is the only large Italian bank to stay out of an 11 billion euro ($15 billion) round of capital calls to meet Basel III requirements ahead of schedule.

Alexeyev, a veteran Russian banker with over a decade of experience in senior positions, said UniCredit's Russian unit is stable and barely relies on its parent for funding.

But Alexeyev, who was appointed a chief of UniCredit Russian operations in 2008, said that the lender prefers to be conservative in evaluating the risks, given the recent uncertainty in the global economy.

"We will stock up on liquidity just in case. I would not hurry to give money to all comers at any rates... We don't have even one share in our portfolio, only high-quality Russian bonds," he said.

"We have become so conservative that it stops being fun."

WHAT'S GOING ON?

A collapse in euro zone bank stocks on fears they will have to write off much of their lending to at-risk countries like Greece, as well as the costly bailout of Bank of Moscow MMBM.MM, make Russian financials an acquired taste, bankers admit.

Russian banks have not been immune to the contagion sweeping euro zone banks as confidence has slumped in their ability to withstand a possible default in crisis-hit Greece.

The Russian central bank, publishing results of new stress tests, warned this month that domestic banks could lose $11.6 billion in the event of a serious debt shock in the euro zone but were strongly enough capitalized to cope.

Even though Russian banks have small exposure to euro zone debt compared to their peers across the continent, confidence has been shaken by the record $14 billion Bank of Moscow bailout.

"Thanks to European colleagues investors are starting to panic when they hear the word 'bank'. But we also have Bank of Moscow," Dmitry Sokolov, a president with mid-sized Nomos Bank NMOSq.L told the Summit earlier this week.

Nomos raised $782 million via a share placement in April - the biggest transaction for a non-state Russian bank to date. But it shares have dropped 30 percent since early August, which is too low, given Nomos' profitability, Sokolov said.

"People are starting to make a generalization about the whole banking sector... There is a question in investors' minds -- what is going on there in your banking sector in Russia?," said Sokolov, himself a minority shareholder with Nomos.

The bailout, equal to around 1 percent of Russian gross domestic product, was triggered after state VTB (VTBR.MM) discovered a gaping hole in Bank of Moscow's books after ousting its management in hostile bid.

"Only (the) blind did not see that happen (in Bank of Moscow and other banks under previous management) but no actions were taken... It is one of the reasons banking sector does not look attractive," Alexeyev said.

($1 = 0.731 Euros)

($1 = 30.234 Russian Roubles)

(Additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta and Dmitri Zhdannikov. Editing by Douglas Busvine and Jane Merriman)