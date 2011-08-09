CHARLOTTE, North Carolina Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) shares rose in premarket trading on Tuesday, rebounding slightly from a 20 percent drop a day earlier as U.S. stocks posted their worst single-day loss since 2008.

The largest U.S. bank by assets led a broad market decline on Monday, as investors feared the bank may need to raise capital to cover its problem mortgages.

BofA and rival Citigroup Inc (C.N) posted the largest share price declines among the four largest U.S. banks.

The premarket share rise is a natural rebound, said Jefferson Harralson, a bank analyst with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Inc.

"Its a natural pushback by investors after yesterday's huge decline," he said.

BofA shares were up 5.5 percent at $6.87 in premarket trading, and Citi shares rose 3.5 percent to $28.92, after dropping 16 percent Monday.

(Reporting by Joe Rauch, editing by Maureen Bavdek)