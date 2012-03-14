The Federal Reserve said on Tuesday that 15 of the 19 largest U.S. bank holding companies passed this year's stress tests, meaning they would maintain a Tier 1 common equity ratio above 5 percent in a severe economic downturn.

The four companies that did not pass were Ally Financial, SunTrust Banks Inc, Citigroup Inc, and MetLife Inc, which failed because its minimum risk-based capital ratio, at 6 percent, was far lower than any other bank in the exams. The company said the Fed's standards were too "bank-centric" and not appropriate for insurers.

Here is a list of the 19 banks, their minimum capital ratios through 2013 under the test (including capital proposed by the banks) and whether the banks announced they had received approval from the Fed for dividend increases and/or share repurchase plans.

Ally Financial 2.5 No

American Express 10.8 Yes

Bank of America 5.9 No

Bank of New York Mellon 13.0 Yes

BB&T 6.4 Yes

Capital One 7.8 --

Citigroup 4.9 No

Fifth Third 6.3 No

Goldman Sachs 5.7 Yes

JPMorgan Chase 5.4 Yes

KeyCorp 5.3 Yes

MetLife 5.1 No

Morgan Stanley 5.4 *

PNC 5.9 Yes

Regions 6.6 No

State Street 12.5 --

SunTrust 4.8 No

US Bancorp 5.4 Yes

Wells Fargo 6.0 Yes

*May use cash to increase stake in Morgan Stanley Smith Barney brokerage unit.

-- No details yet

(Reporting By Rick Rothacker; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)