(Refiles to update dateline, no changes to text)
(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By John Wasik
Big banks just don't want to sweat the small stuff.
NEW YORK, Oct 21 Despite receiving some $4.7
trillion in taxpayer bailout funds, the largest of them are
moving more towards wealthy customers with assets to invest and
away from low-margin checking accounts. That doesn't mean you
should invest with them, though.
The banks side of things is that that want well-heeled
wealth management or brokerage clients, not people who are
writing small checks to pay bills. For instance, Bank of
America (BAC.N), which recently announced a $5-a-month
debit-card fee, said about two weeks later that it was planning
to nearly double the number of "Financial Solutions Advisors"
for its mass affluent clients.
The growing array of banking fees -- common at most big
banks now -- are a red herring for bankers' larger agenda of
generating more income from advisory and brokerage accounts, as
brokerage accounts have the potential to generate hefty
commissions and advisory fees.
I suspect that BoA, which recently fell to the
second-largest bank by assets, would rather get more customers
into its Merrill Edge account. BoA is offering $100 plus up to
30 commission-free online trades to sign up. Just deposit at
least $10,000 in cash or securities in their Merrill cash
management account first.
What if you have some serious retirement or discretionary
money to invest? Are big banks giving you more bang for your
investment buck? As you shop for new investments, keep in mind
that big banks may continue to raise fees and charge high
commissions.
Here are some key questions to ask your bankers if they want
your business:
What's their commission schedule for securities trades?
If you're an active investor, this is an essential question.
Order execution is a commodity business now. Many online
deep-discounters range from free trades (for introductory
offers) to as low as $2.50 per transaction.
Do they offer comprehensive financial planning?
Many, if not most, of bank-lobby investment advisers are
commissioned representatives who are paid when they sell
products like mutual funds and annuities. Ask them if they are
certified financial planners. If you need extensive retirement,
tax, estate or portfolio planning, your local bank may not be
the right place to go. You may need to ask for a "private"
banker.
What products do they recommend?
While there's certainly no sin in earning a commission, look
at the overall cost of the products. Do they earn a commission
plus management fees? Do they recommend their "house" brand of
mutual funds? There are many cheaper, more diversified
alternatives such as the DFA group of funds, which are sold
through investment advisers and financial planners.
Do they push products without detailed questions about your
financial goals?
This is a red flag that they want to earn a commission and
not provide meaningful advice.
Are they fiduciaries?
This is a specific legal term than means they must put your
interests above that of their employer. They can be sued for
giving you bad advice. But if they're solely registered as
securities brokers, they fall under looser "suitability rules,"
which means you would likely have to submit to industry-run
arbitration and may not have access to the courts in the event
of a dispute.
Do they push annuities?
You can buy fixed-rate and variable annuities direct from
issuers and save on commissions. A bank is not a good place to
buy an annuity.
I know the inherent appeal of a bricks-and-mortar bank
branch that sits comfortably in your neighborhood or in the
center of a downtown business district. They are hard to
resist. We're still drawn to the idea of the friendly local
banker. George Bailey lives in our cultural imagination.
Yet, when it comes to investing, you may be better served by
seeking the services of a registered investment adviser,
financial planner, certified public accountant or chartered
financial analyst. They may offer more sophisticated and
customized service and could save you a lot of money by
avoiding high-priced, low-performing products.
(Editing by Linda Stern and Beth Gladstone)