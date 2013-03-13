March 13 Wells Fargo & Co said it named
a former Bank of America Corp executive to head its
global banking operations in Asia as part of an ongoing
international expansion.
Colm McCarthy will lead treasury management and trade
financing services for corporate customers in the region, the
bank said on Wednesday. He will be based in Singapore, reporting
to Sanjiv Sanghvi, head of Wells Fargo's global banking group.
The fourth-largest U.S. bank, best known as a domestic
retail bank, has said it plans to expand lending, treasury
management and other services in 20 countries outside the United
States in the coming years.
In January, Wells named Joe Saffire, an HSBC Holdings Plc
veteran, to lead operations in Europe, the Middle East and
Africa. In November, the bank said it was adding wholesale
business lines in Canada.