Brent crude oil edges back above $45, but excess weighs
LONDON Oil edged up from multi-month lows on Thursday, but prices remained under pressure from a supply glut that has persisted despite OPEC-led efforts to balance the market.
JOHANNESBURG Barclays Plc (BARC.L) has secured approval from the South African finance minister to sell down its stake in its regional unit, Barclays Africa (BGAJ.J) to below 50 percent, Barclays Africa said on Wednesday.
Barclays said in early 2016 it would sell its 50 percent stake as part of a strategy to refocus on the United States and Britain.
WASHINGTON The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased slightly last week, but remains at levels consistent with a tight labor market.
LONDON Large amounts of business investment is being postponed because of uncertainty over the future outcome of Brexit negotiations so Britain should seek clarity as early as possible over a transition arrangement, finance minister Philip Hammond said.