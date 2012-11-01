U.S. federal energy regulators have threatened to fine London-based Barclays about $470 million to settle claims that the bank and its traders manipulated California energy markets, in the largest proposed fine from the agency since 2005.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's Office of Enforcement staff alleged Barclays engaged in a coordinated scheme to manipulate trading at four electricity trading points in the western United States from November 2006 to December 2008.
In an order issued Wednesday, FERC said Barclays has 30 days to show why the bank should not be penalized.
The following is a list of the biggest FERC civil penalties since the Energy Policy Act of 2005 significantly increased the fine the commission can impose to $1 million per day per violation from the prior cap of $10,000 a day.
Since 2007, FERC has issued $302.4 million in fines, excluding the proposed Barclays fine, according to its website (FERC Civil Penalty Action website: r.reuters.com/pec73t)
Disgorgement refers to the repayment of illegal profit.
Company; Civil Penalty; Disgorgement; Year
Barclays (proposed); $435 million; $34.9 million; 2012
Constellation; $135 million; $110 million; 2012
Atmos Energy; $6.4 million; $5.6 million; 2011
PacifiCorp; $3.9 million; ---; 2011
Brian Hunter; $30 million; ---; 2011
Noble Energy; $4 million; $160,000; 2010
Florida Blackout; $25 million; ---; 2009
Energy Transfer; $5 million; $25 million; 2009
Enserco; $1.4 million; ---; 2009
Amaranth; $7.5 million; ---; 2009
ProLiance Energy; $3 million; $196,000; 2009
Sequent Energy; $5 million; $53,700; 2009
Piedmont NatGas; $1.25 million; ---; 2009
Anadarko; $1.1 million; $232,400; 2009
ONEOK; $4.5 million; $1.9 million; 2009
Tenaska Marketing; $3 million; $2.0 million; 2009
Edison Mission; $7 million; $2 million; 2008
Constellation NewEnergy; $5 million; $1.9 million; 2008
BP Energy; $7 million; ---; 2007
Cleco; $2 million; ---; 2007
Columbia Gulf; $2 million; ---; 2007
Calpine; $4.5 million; ---; 2007
Bangor Gas; $1 million; ---; 2007
PacifiCorp; $10 million; ---; 2007
SCANA; $9 million; $1.8 million; 2007
Entergy Services; $2 million; ---; 2007
(Reporting by Eileen O'Grady in Houston and Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)