LONDON Barclays Plc's chairman said he has more new non-executive directors "in the pipeline" to join as part of his plan to shake-up the British bank after a string of scandals.

David Walker said he expected more non-executives to be announced later this year. He was testifying to UK lawmakers at a parliamentary inquiry into banking industry standards, who asked if cultural problems at the bank were "endemic".

(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)