Wall Street ends up; jobs data points to economic strength
NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose on Friday after a solid jobs report pointed to strength in the domestic economy and supported expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.
LONDON Barclays Plc's chairman said he has more new non-executive directors "in the pipeline" to join as part of his plan to shake-up the British bank after a string of scandals.
David Walker said he expected more non-executives to be announced later this year. He was testifying to UK lawmakers at a parliamentary inquiry into banking industry standards, who asked if cultural problems at the bank were "endemic".
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.
Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.