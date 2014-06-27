Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
WASHINGTON Barclays Plc (BARC.L) has tapped the law firm WilmerHale to help the bank defend itself against allegations that it deceived investors in its "dark pool" trading venue, according to people familiar with the matter.
Among the attorneys working with Barclays is Matthew Martens, a former top litigator at the Securities and Exchange Commission who is perhaps best known for leading the SEC to victory in its high-profile civil fraud trial against former Goldman Sachs (GS.N) Vice President Fabrice "Fabulous Fab" Tourre, the sources said.
New York's attorney general filed a fraud lawsuit against Barclays this week, alleging its LX Liquidity Cross dark pool venue was misleading investors and giving an unfair advantage to high-frequency traders.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.