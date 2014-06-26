Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
NEW YORK Barclays PLC (BARC.L) has begun an internal investigation into allegations of fraud by the New York state attorney general at the British bank's U.S.-based dark pool, Chief Executive Antony Jenkins said in a memo to his employees on Friday.
"I will not tolerate any circumstances in which our clients are lied to or misled and any instances I discover will be dealt with severely. The success of our business depends crucially on our clients being able to rely absolutely on our honesty and integrity," he said in the memo obtained by Reuters.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.