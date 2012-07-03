NEW YORK The toppling of two senior Barclays executives on Tuesday in the midst of an expanding rate-rigging scandal is rattling the bank's fledgling U.S. wealth management business.

The venerable British bank was halfway toward completing a $500 million, five-year plan to build a brokerage franchise aimed at wealthy Americans when Robert Diamond, the Massachusetts-born chief executive who authorized the plan, resigned.

Taking the plunge with Diamond was Barclays Canadian-born chief operating officer, Jerry del Missier, who also resigned as chairman of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, the leading broker trade group in the United States. As chairman of SIFMA, del Missier had achieved a wide profile among brokers.

The wealth management efforts in the United States are unlikely to be scaled back because they were authorized by Thomas Kalaris, a long-time colleague of Diamond who is chief executive of the bank's wealth and investment management division. In April he took the additional title of co-chair with del Missier of the Americas Management team. Kalaris, also an American, has relocated to New York from London.

Barclays advisers said they have been trying to control reputational damage by reaching out to clients - and fielding a high number of calls from them - since the bank last week agreed to pay $453 million to British and American authorities to settle an international investigation into the fixing of the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Libor is a benchmark interest rate for pricing trillions of dollars of conventional loans and sophisticated products such as swaps. The bankers declined to be identified because they were not authorized to speak for the company.

A Barclays spokeswoman declined to comment on the effects of the resignations on the Americas wealth or other businesses.

Barclays employs about 250 brokers in its U.S. wealth management business, most of whom have joined since 2010. The business is led by Mitch Cox, a long-time Merrill Lynch executive who was hired to build a wealth franchise on the back of the small retail brokerage business that Barclays inherited when it bought defunct Lehman Brothers' banking and trading businesses in late 2008.

Cox said in a May interview that he was delegated by Kalaris to "pull together" the pieces of the "ultra-high-net-worth" franchise.

Cox, who did not return a call for comment Tuesday, aims by the end of 2014 to have 400 advisers selling estate planning, mortgages, hedge funds and other investment products to people with about $10 million or more of investable assets.

The unit would have about the same number of advisers as Credit Suisse's wealth management unit in the Americas, though Barclays sees its primary competition as JPMorgan Chase's private banking group and the small private wealth management unit of Goldman Sachs Group.

The wealth group markets itself to potential advisers and clients as a happy medium between what they say are bureaucracy-heavy, product-oriented competitors such as Bank of America's Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley, and smaller independent wealth management firms that lack the intellectual and trading skills of a large investment bank.

Its clients include private-business owners, newly wealthy technology entrepreneurs, hedge fund executives and many of Barclays own executives.

The ruptures at the parent bank have complicated marketing efforts.

"We have a great deal to do to win back public trust," Barclays said on its website. "This is the start of a long journey." (Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Walden Siew and Steve Orlofsky)