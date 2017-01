A Barclays sign is seen on the exterior of the Barclays U.S. Corporate headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Thursday it had ordered Barclays Bank PLC (BARC.L) to pay $500,000 to settle charges of record-keeping deficiencies.

As part of the settlement, which covered record keeping for trades over a three-year period ending in October 2012, Barclays is required to cease and desist from committing further violations of relevant CFTC regulations, the agency said.

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Susan Heavey)