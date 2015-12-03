Books and items on sale are pictured at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in Pasadena, California November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS.N), the largest U.S. bookstore chain, reported a surprise fall in quarterly comparable store sales, hurt by store closures, lower online sales and weak demand for its Nook tablets.

The company's shares were down 7.6 percent at $11.13 in extended trading on Thursday.

Stiff competition from online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has hurt sales at Barnes & Noble's brick-and-mortar bookstores and demand for its Nook e-reader remains weak.

Despite bold measures to sell a variety of merchandise at its stores including toys, signed books and craft brewing kits, sales at the company's retail division fell 3.1 percent to $860.7 million in the quarter ended Oct. 31.

Comparable store sales, which exclude its Nook digital unit and college bookstores business, fell 0.5 percent in the second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected comparable retail store sales to rise 1 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.

Total comparable store sales fell 1 percent.

The company reported a net loss of $39.2 million, or 52 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with a profit of $12.3 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's revenue fell 4.5 percent to $894.7 million. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $917.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(This version of the story corrects the headline and paragraph one to say that the company posted a surprise fall in comparable sales, not a bigger-than-expected decline.)

(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)