Barnes & Noble Inc unveiled its first tablet computer on Monday, taking on Amazon.com Inc.
Here is a comparison of the main features of the Nook tablet from Barnes & Noble and Amazon's Kindle Fire tablet:
PRICE
* The Kindle Fire costs $199.
* The Nook Tablet costs $249.
SCREEN
* The Fire and the Nook Tablet have 7-inch color screens.
WEIGHT
* Amazon's Fire weighs 14.6 ounces.
* The Nook Tablet weighs 14.1 ounces.
CONNECTION
* The Fire and the Nook Tablet are Wi-Fi only.
PROCESSOR
* Amazon's tablet has a 1 GHz dual-core processor with 512MB
of RAM.
* The Nook Tablet has 1 GHz dual-core processor and 1GB of
RAM.
STORAGE
* The Fire comes with 8 gigabytes of internal storage.
* The Nook Tablet has 16 gigabytes that can be expanded to 32
gigabytes.
BATTERY LIFE
* The Fire lasts eight hours for reading, 7.5 for video.
* The Nook Tablet offers 11.5 hours of reading time, nine
hours of video.
APPS
* The Fire accesses Amazon's Android App store, which has
roughly 10,000 apps.
* The Nook Tablet accesses Nook Apps and will offer
"thousands" of apps from third-party developers by the
holidays.
BOOKS
* Fire users will be able to access more than 1 million
Kindle e-books.
* Nook Tablet users can access more than 2.5 million Barnes &
Noble e-books and other publications.
VIDEO
* The Fire can tap more than 100,000 movies and TV shows to
buy or rent. Amazon Prime members, who pay $79 a year, can
stream 11,000 movies and TV shows for free.
* The Nook Tablet comes with Netflix and Hulu Plus preloaded
with free trials. Device will also offer the Flixster with
UltraViolet service soon.
MUSIC
* The Kindle Fire gives access to more than 17 million songs
via Amazon's MP3 service online.
* The Nook Tablet will store users' music and has music
services including Pandora and Rhapsody preloaded with free
14-day trials.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr in San Francisco, editing by Matthew Lewis)