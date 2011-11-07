Barnes & Noble Inc unveiled its first tablet computer on Monday, taking on Amazon.com Inc.

Here is a comparison of the main features of the Nook tablet from Barnes & Noble and Amazon's Kindle Fire tablet:

PRICE

* The Kindle Fire costs $199.

* The Nook Tablet costs $249.

SCREEN

* The Fire and the Nook Tablet have 7-inch color screens.

WEIGHT

* Amazon's Fire weighs 14.6 ounces.

* The Nook Tablet weighs 14.1 ounces.

CONNECTION

* The Fire and the Nook Tablet are Wi-Fi only.

PROCESSOR

* Amazon's tablet has a 1 GHz dual-core processor with 512MB

of RAM.

* The Nook Tablet has 1 GHz dual-core processor and 1GB of

RAM.

STORAGE

* The Fire comes with 8 gigabytes of internal storage.

* The Nook Tablet has 16 gigabytes that can be expanded to 32

gigabytes.

BATTERY LIFE

* The Fire lasts eight hours for reading, 7.5 for video.

* The Nook Tablet offers 11.5 hours of reading time, nine

hours of video.

APPS

* The Fire accesses Amazon's Android App store, which has

roughly 10,000 apps.

* The Nook Tablet accesses Nook Apps and will offer

"thousands" of apps from third-party developers by the

holidays.

BOOKS

* Fire users will be able to access more than 1 million

Kindle e-books.

* Nook Tablet users can access more than 2.5 million Barnes &

Noble e-books and other publications.

VIDEO

* The Fire can tap more than 100,000 movies and TV shows to

buy or rent. Amazon Prime members, who pay $79 a year, can

stream 11,000 movies and TV shows for free.

* The Nook Tablet comes with Netflix and Hulu Plus preloaded

with free trials. Device will also offer the Flixster with

UltraViolet service soon.

MUSIC

* The Kindle Fire gives access to more than 17 million songs

via Amazon's MP3 service online.

* The Nook Tablet will store users' music and has music

services including Pandora and Rhapsody preloaded with free

14-day trials.

(Reporting by Alistair Barr in San Francisco, editing by Matthew Lewis)