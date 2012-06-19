Interpublic Group quarterly revenue rises 3.1 percent
Advertising firm Interpublic Group of Cos Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, as businesses in the United States continued to spend more on advertising.
Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS.N) reported a narrower quarterly net loss on Tuesday as sales at its bookstores improved, even as it continued to invest in its Nook e-reader business.
Revenue at its Nook business, including e-books and the devices, fell 19 percent $164 million during the fourth quarter, which ended April 28, as the company took returns of the Nook Simple Touch reader that did not sell as well as expected during the holiday season.
Barnes & Noble reported a net loss of $57.7 million, or $1.08 per share, for the quarter, compared with $59.4 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.
Same-store sales at its 700 superstores rose 4.5 percent compared with the year-earlier quarter.
(Reporting By Phil Wahba and Brad Dorfman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Advertising firm Interpublic Group of Cos Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, as businesses in the United States continued to spend more on advertising.
SYDNEY Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd , the world's biggest listed stand-alone wine company, posted a record half-year profit as it catered to China's thirst for mid-range product and benefited from a United States purchase.
BRUSSELS ArcelorMittal , the world's largest steelmaker, said it was bullish on demand in the United States and Brazil but cautious on China after reporting higher-than-expected core profit for the final quarter of the year.