TORONTO Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) said on Thursday it will sell its stakes in four non-core assets to two parties for a total of $720 million, putting it on track to meet its debt-reduction target this year amid a multi-year slump in gold prices.

The world's largest gold producer will sell its 50 percent interest in the Round Mountain mine and 100 percent of the Bald Mountain mine to Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) (KGC.N) for $610 million in cash.

Separately, Toronto-based Barrick will sell its 70 percent interest in the Spring Valley project and 100 percent interest in the Ruby Hill mine to subsidiaries of Waterton, a mining-focused private equity firm, for $110 million in cash.

"The sale of these assets is consistent with our strategy to create long-term value for our shareholders by strengthening the balance sheet and further focusing our portfolio on core mines," Barrick President Kelvin Dushnisky said in a statement.

Including these deals, Barrick has agreed asset sales, joint ventures and partnerships valued at $3.2 billion this year, setting it on a path to meet its 2015 debt-reduction target of $3 billion. Barrick debt stood at $11.2 billion as of Oct. 28, down from $13.1 billion at the start of the year.

Despite bullion dipping to near six-year lows on Thursday, shares in Barrick rose 3.4 percent, as investors cheered the sale price on the assets that some analysts had initially pegged at between $300 million and $450 million.

The deals follow a sales process that began in August, but still leaves Barrick with two assets it was also trying to sell as part of the parcel; its Golden Sunlight mine in Montana and its Hilltop asset in Nevada.

Those were considered less attractive assets by some in the mining industry.

Barrick said it would continue to look at options to realize value from those assets, but that they will remain part of their portfolio for now.

Two sources familiar with the matter last week told Reuters that Kinross was aggressively bidding for the two Nevada assets, as it sought to boost its exposure in safer jurisdictions.

The company, which already owns a 50 percent stake in Round Mountain, also has assets in what some investors see as riskier regions, such as Russia, Mauritania and Brazil.

Kinross said the deal represented a rare opportunity to add quality assets in "one of the world's most attractive mining jurisdictions."

