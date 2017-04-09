Oil prices fall as OPEC output, U.S. crude stockpiles rise
LONDON Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed a build in U.S. crude stocks and OPEC reported a rise in its production despite a pledge to cut output.
Shares of Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) could rise 30 percent in the next year as the gold-mining company, which began restructuring three years ago, develops new projects and increases production, according to the April 10 edition of Barron's.
Barrick reported fourth quarter profits in February that beat estimates and at the same time, the miner raised its production outlook and its dividend, the financial newspaper said.
The Toronto-based company is expected to focus on development projects in Nevada and Lagunas Nortes in Peru, and improving free cash flow will help it reduce debt and the need to offload more non-core assets outside the United States, Barron's said.
Gold is currently "among the most spurned and under-owned assets," even as price of the precious medal has increased 9 percent this year, Barron's said.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)
U.S. stock index futures edged up on Wednesday as investors braced for a near-certain interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
LONDON Sterling handed back early gains to trade lower on Wednesday after a reading of UK wages missed forecasts and a report that a deal needed to form a government could be delayed until next week.