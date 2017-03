TORONTO Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) Chairman Peter Munk's likely departure was part of a pitch to investors in the gold miner's recent $3 billion public offering, sources familiar with the matter said.

An amended regulatory filing made public on Friday said governance changes, including Munk's retirement, were likely to take effect in conjunction with Barrick's next annual meeting.

(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Writing by Allison Martell; Editing by Janet Guttsman and Gerald E. McCormick)