Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), the world's top gold miner, reported a huge drop in third-quarter profit due to lower sales volumes and lower realized gold prices.

Net profit fell to $618 million, or 62 cents per share, from $1.37 billion, or $1.37 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 85 cents per share, down from $1.38 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Toronto and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)