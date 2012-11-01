Home Depot's profit beat, $15 billion buyback lift shares to new high
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), the world's top gold miner, reported a huge drop in third-quarter profit due to lower sales volumes and lower realized gold prices.
Net profit fell to $618 million, or 62 cents per share, from $1.37 billion, or $1.37 per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, it earned 85 cents per share, down from $1.38 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Toronto and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, said it had stemmed the pace of sales decline over the last three months, suggesting new CEO Sean Clarke's focus on pricing and product quality is starting to have an impact.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC's full-year profit slumped 62 percent and fell far short of forecasts on Tuesday as the bank took hefty writedowns from restructuring and flagged near-term brakes on revenue growth.