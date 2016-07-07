A chocolate bar is seen at the Barry Callebaut factory in Lebbeke, Belgium in this September 29, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files

ZURICH Barry Callebaut (BARN.S) confirmed its mid-term financial targets, after the phasing-out of less profitable contracts in its cocoa business eclipsed strong sales volume growth in its core chocolate business in the nine months to May.

Chocolate makers are grappling with weak global demand for chocolate, with volumes in the global confectionery market decreasing 2.0 percent from September to May, according to Nielsen data quoted by Barry Callebaut.

"Our chocolate business performed particularly well, despite still sluggish demand for chocolate confectionery. At the same time, we continued to phase out less profitable contracts in the cocoa business," Chief Executive Antoine de Saint-Affrique said in a statement on Thursday.

He said the group would continue to reduce cocoa products sales to third parties even though this impacts short-term growth, and confirmed financial targets of 4-6 percent volume growth over the mid term.

Overall volume growth at the group that supplies chocolate to big food groups, such as Hershey (HSY.N) and Nestle (NESN.S), slowed to 4.2 percent in the nine-month period, down from 4.5 percent in the half year.

Growth at the group's chocolate business was fueled by demand in emerging markets and 11.4 percent volume growth at its Gourmet & Specialities business that supplies chocolate to professionals.

Sales revenue rose to 5.007 billion Swiss francs ($5.14 billion).

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected sales volume growth to slow to 3 percent in the third quarter.

"A very solid set of figures and the company is clearly winning market share in a difficult chocolate market," Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox said.

"The quality of the result is impressive with strong growth in higher margin gourmet while it continues to reduce sales in low margin cocoa products. I would expect the stock to react positively."

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)