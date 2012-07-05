Bunge fourth-quarter profit rises 39 percent
U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a 39.4 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher sugar and ethanol prices and a stabilizing Brazil economy.
ZURICH Barry Callebaut (BARN.S), the world's largest chocolate products maker, said on Thursday it was investing heavily in additional capacity to cope with expected growth after sales volume grew 6.5 percent in the third quarter.
The maker of chocolate for companies like Nestle NESN.VX, Hershey (HSY.N) and Kraft KFT.N, confirmed its financial targets through 2012/13, which is for 6-8 percent average volume growth.
"Overall, we are confident that we will reach our mid-term financial targets despite the challenging market environment in Western Europe," Chief Executive Juergen Steinemann said in a statement.
American International Group Inc , the largest commercial insurer in the United States and Canada, reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, largely due to a $5.6 billion reserve charge to cover possible future claims.
T-Mobile US Inc, the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier, reported quarterly profit and revenue above estimates as promotional offers helped add more subscribers.