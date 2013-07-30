PHOENIX The body of former Chicago Cubs pitcher Frank Castillo was recovered by divers from an Arizona lake on Monday, a day after he was reported missing during a swimming trip, sheriff's officials said.

Castillo, 44, who logged 13 seasons as a pitcher with the Chicago Cubs and five other Major League Baseball teams, was discovered by divers from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Monday at Bartlett Lake, about 30 miles northeast of Phoenix, on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Castillo was on a pontoon boat with a friend on Sunday when he decided to get into the water to go swimming in the lake, said Deputy Joaquin Enriquez, a sheriff's spokesman. He said the friend called authorities about 15 minutes later when Castillo remained submerged.

Divers spent two hours searching for the body on Sunday, but suspended the effort until Monday morning because of poor light. Castillo's body was found mid afternoon. He is believed to have drowned.

Family and friends told sheriff's deputies that Castillo was not a good swimmer, and alcohol was not believed to have been a factor in the incident, Enriquez said.

Castillo, a right handed hurler, compiled an 82-104 record with a 4.56 Earned Run Average with the Cubs, Colorado, Detroit, Toronto, Boston and Florida.

