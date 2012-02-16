Former Major League Baseball catcher Gary Carter, a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame who won a World Series with the 1986 New York Mets, died on Thursday, aged 57, after battling brain cancer, his family said.

Carter, an 11-time All-Star who spent the bulk of his career with the Montreal Expos, was known as "The Kid" during a 19-year career that also included stints with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers.

"The Kid's contribution to our National Pastime is big, but his heart was even bigger," Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson said in a statement.

"We'll always remember his caring way, ever-present smile and strong devotion to family, community and the Baseball Hall of Fame."

A three-time Gold Glove winner who spent the first 11 seasons of his career with Montreal, Carter wrapped up his career with the Expos in 1992.

He played 2,296 games during his career and finished with 324 home runs and 1,225 runs batted in. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2003.

Carter was diagnosed last year with an aggressive form of cancer that doctors said was inoperable.

